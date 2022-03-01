Kudos to Tim Martin for the great photography he has brought to The Sun since he joined. I find his photos and the subjects of the photos to be of great quality, as well as interesting and very appealing to the reader. Great job, Tim! Keep up the cool vibes and artistry you bring to the local scene!
Marianne Morgan
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.