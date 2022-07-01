I read Angelo’s letter about the Bluff Avenue Right of Way being abutted. There is no Harbor Management Commission active in Westerly as I understand it. I think this is newsworthy.
In addition to the issue with the Bluff Avenue Right of Way, there are questions about the right of way at the Old Town Beach. There, apparently, they are permitting drop-offs — for autos with stickers only. If it is a right of way, everyone should have access. In the absence of a Harbor Management Commission, who is responsible for such issues?
Caroline Contrata
Westerly
