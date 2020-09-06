As a previous resident of Winnapaug Hills I was surprised and upset to hear that the Winnapaug Golf Course, built in 1922 and designed by Donald Ross, may become a land development project under the revised zoning ordinances. The zoning revisions for golf courses are being reviewed by the Town Council during a public hearing continued to Oct. 19. These revisions would allow for the construction of villas, cottages, workforce housing, and a hotel on the Winnapaug Golf Course property. These revisions for golf course development were presented at the Planning Board meeting on June 16 with particular mention of the Winnapaug Golf Course. I have been advised that development plans are floating around town.
The attractiveness of the golf course was a major reason for my choosing to live in Winnapaug Hills. It is the one and only public golf course in Westerly. I consider it to be one of the crown jewels of the town. It is a source of recreation for tourists and residents and hosts fundraising tournaments. I feel that it would be a tragic loss of open space and natural habitat. I would hate to see the town lose more open space for the sake of development. I would hope that there are many more like-minded Westerly citizens who will also be appalled and will feel compelled to have their voices heard.
Sally Lawlor
Westerly
