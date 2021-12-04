Thanksgiving is a lot of turkey and a lot of prayers. A lot to be thankful for. Thank God we can enjoy it without thinking about everything that goes into the mouth. It’s pig-out time. No skim milk, no sugar substitutes, potatoes still in their skins! Get the elastic waistbands and sweats!
I’m like a child on Thanksgiving. It’s the only day, being retired, that I have to set the alarm for the turkey preparation, then make a great breakfast followed by 3 p.m. trays of cheese and crackers.
After dinner, I’ll clean the roasting pan and scrape the turkey skin into my mouth. No one will see me do it. Every bowl will be sampled. Who knows, by 10 p.m., I might make a turkey sandwich before putting “Mr. Tom” to sleep.
Just think, if Thanksgiving came on a Monday, when diets usually start, instead of Thursday, I’d be in trouble!
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
