A letter to state Rep. Sam Azzinaro (D-Westerly):
As a Westerly resident in your constituency, I find it hard to believe that your voice is quiet with the reopening of schools debate in our state and the communities of Westerly and Chariho, which your district overlaps. We have not heard anything from you or your team on some of the “green lights” for reopening, lack of CARES funding on behalf of the governor, and silence in oversight of the governor by our legislature.
I am surprised, as you have done effective and thoughtful work on the behalf of the disabled students, as they are our most vulnerable. We are seeing many districts being pressured by governor Raimondo to reopen although she has not opened any of the CARES $60 million slated by the federal government for COVID-19 and the related preparations for safe school operations. Instead we see her holding the money and blaming the districts when they are having significant issues reopening for full student support, yet they have no budgets or guidance on expenses from the state.
I would like to ask you to step up and forward to help our local districts in Westerly and Chariho. Although they have done as much as they can to plan for reopening, they are limited by finances that will affect all citizens. I ask that you talk among your leadership with Speaker Mattiello to have Finance Committee Chairman William Conley call for a state finance inquiry as well as the support a movement to push the governor to help our districts, towns and cities with COVID-19 finances that she currently has unfair control over. I feel that the longer she holds onto these funds, the more businesses, schools and especially special education children will be adversely affected.
To not have representation on this at the legislature is a tragedy, especially with your voice representing many who cannot speak for themselves in the past.
Please let me know if you will be taking action so I can continue to support you as our state representative.
Kevin Plunkett
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.