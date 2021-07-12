Every day it seems, another founding father or revered U.S. president is exposed as a racist. Were Presidents Jefferson and Lincoln racists? What’s gained by applying these labels?
Can we agree that slavery was evil? It’s also relevant that England outlawed slavery in 1833. France abolished slavery twice, in 1794 and then in 1848, long before the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. It’s also relevant that in neither France nor England was slavery a societal institution.
But what about moving forward?
It’s worth noting that during colonial times, when blacks were treated as chattel, when education was withheld, an enormous leap of imagination would have been required for Thomas Jefferson to imagine Black people graduating from universities, becoming lawyers, standing for public office. Yet here we are today, with Blacks having earned high positions in every endeavor, including the office of the President of the United States.
Still, inequities exist. They must be remedied. Only, I question whether “remedies” in the form of reparations or tarring another historical figure provide lasting solutions. If anything, the punitive monetary reparations the Allies extracted from Germany after World War I only sowed the seeds for World War II. And if descendants of slaves are remunerated, what about the descendants of Native Americans? Should Japan pay for the 6 million Chinese killed in the rape of Nanking during World War II. Should every descendant of the Holocaust receive a settlement? Where do reparations end?
I suggest we be practical and look ahead. Looking backward is useful only for gaining perspective on the problem. Dwelling on the past ensures more bitterness and blame.
In my vision of looking forward, commitment is required not only within our society at large, but also within the Black community. I know this latter comment will bring down a firestorm. Only, hear me out.
My study of history, albeit limited, suggests that no peoples have broken through barriers without strong leadership. Think of Qin Shi Huangdi, the Chinese emperor who united the tribal provinces of China and decreed a common written language to unite the country. Without that innovation, China would be like a United States with 50 disparate states, each with its own language and no common communication. Think of Nelson Mandela, who liberated South Africa from apartheid. Think of Mahatma Gandhi, pivotal in securing India’s independence from colonial rule, and by peaceful means. Now think of Martin Luther King Jr. Without his leadership, where would the civil rights movement be?
We need more Martin Luther King Jr.’s to emerge, to raise expectations, to forge pathways for more Black Nobel laureates, more Black contributors to the sciences. Black youth should understand that sports is not the only path to success. In that context, let’s celebrate Zaila Avant-garde, who just won the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The rest of us must do more than our share to eradicate inequality. But focusing on rewriting history to cast the Revolutionary War as a struggle over slavery, as some now do, takes us in the wrong direction.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
