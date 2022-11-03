Westerly School Committee candidate Seth Logan has been deliberately deceptive and grossly misleading to the public about his own educational accomplishments and experience during public forums and interviews. He did not graduate or earn a degree from Northeastern University although he consistently implies that he did with his wording. A lie of omission is still a lie. All candidates filled out and submitted a written questionnaire to The Westerly Sun where Seth specifically wrote that he majored in psychology at Northeastern University. Who wouldn’t think that meant he had a degree? Future School Committee candidates should lead with integrity and ethics; not play on words in order to mislead the public into thinking they have qualifications that they do not possess. His credibility and honesty are central issues for someone tasked with setting educational policy for our children and he should be held accountable for it at the ballot box.
During Seth Logan’s interview on WBLQ at 1:20:31 on Sept. 26, Seth stated “I actually studied psychology; developmental, adolescent psychology, mental disorder in college so I am familiar with therapy and clinical therapy and what not”.
On Oct. 4, at 17:08 during a WBLQ interview Seth was repeatedly asked about his education and responded “I attended Northeastern University and I studied psychology, adolescent psychology developmental.”
On Oct. 6, at the Ocean Community Chamber’s Westerly Candidates Night, Seth Logan introduced himself at 41:27 and stated “I majored in psychology at Northeastern University and my focuses were developmental, adolescent, clinical as well as behavioral issues, addiction, and mental illness”.
The Westerly Sun recently sent a written questionnaire to the six Westerly School Committee candidates for the voter guide that appeared in the paper on Oct. 30, and Seth’s response to the voter guide submission under the headline education was “Major-Psychology-Northeastern University: studied addiction, developmental, adolescent, behavioral, clinical”.
His wording is misleading, dishonest, and definitely NOT transparent; all qualities he likes to accuse the current administration of being. Since the lie was exposed, he has refused to answer any questions or provide documentation of any educational courses or accomplishments. If he cannot be honest about his education, what else is he lying about?
Wendy Carr
Westerly
