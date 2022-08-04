As a veteran living in Westerly I would encourage veterans and their caregivers to listen to the Veterans Hour at 10 a.m. on Tuesday’s on local radio station WBLQ. It is a call-in show to ask and get answers to your questions.
WBLQ is 1230 AM or 103.1 FM, so listen and call them at 401-322-9091 on Tuesdays. They are there to help you.
Tom Nall
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.