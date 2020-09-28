We are so fortunate and thankful for the opportunity to enjoy a revered open space like our Winnapaug Golf Course. This acreage has been a bulwark of our town’s beauty, as well as the destination of legions of golfers, for 98 years.
Conscientious zoning and planning boards are often faced with the dilemma of conserving open space for the greater good or invoking an income-generator not for the greater good.
More than a few letters to The Sun have eloquently reasoned for the rejection of any land-use ordinance revision to accommodate development. Development that includes building heights to three-and-a-half stories (35 feet) to allow for roof decks and elevators: really?
It is encouraging, however, when the power of petition and public reaction can deflect golf course development (Metacomet, East Providence).
Keep the club.
Vin Hawkins
Westerly
