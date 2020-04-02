Although my primary home is in Massachusetts, for many years I have maintained a secondary home in Rhode Island, thereby providing Rhode Island with tax dollars and economic support. I have been a good neighbor from a neighboring state, but now I own property where essentially my family and I do not feel welcome. Therefore, I must take this opportunity to say that I am horrified by the current actions to limit travel between the states.
Naturally, self-quarantine and social distancing are the most effective form of flattening this curve. That is a scientific fact. However, where an individual chooses to isolate themselves or quarantine themselves is their own business. I strongly believe that quarantining and social distancing should be encouraged and enforced. However, the goal of preventing this disease can be met without inhibiting or limiting the travel of United States citizens. The federal, state and local governments should be providing one consistent, clear and succinct public education message. That message is that it is every individual’s civic responsibility to stay home, and if they must be in public places then they must maintain social distancing. This is for their own welfare and for the welfare of others. We can spread this disease before we are aware that we have it, therefore we must treat each other as though we are all carriers.
Freedom of movement between the states is a fundamental right. People respecting the protocols should be allowed and encouraged to leave congested places. They are reducing the density in these places and reducing the possibility of transmission. Inhibiting movement is unconstitutional, and in this situation morally bereft and completely unethical. Preventing the overflow of people from other states who are facing this apex without the critically needed personnel or proper equipment that they are experiencing is unconscionable. The disease is everywhere, hence the word pandemic, and it can only be addressed by coordinated efforts among the states who share resources.
There are many people who are leaving these neighboring states because they have underlying health problems unrelated to COVID-19. Rhode Island can and should share the burden of these non-critical care patients. Rhode Island could provide the chemo, the dialysis, coronary care and maternal care for neighboring states. This would reduce the pressure on these hospitals that are over stressed by COVID-19. This is an opportunity to be creative and lead an effort to assist. This is a humanitarian crisis, and this new policy confuses the health message and prevents our working together as one nation and sharing this burden.
Rhode Island will need help at some point, so we must listen to the experts in science and be proactive. We have the opportunity to address this crisis with dignity and intellect. We can work with neighboring states sharing resources, knowledge and personnel. The timing of this disease curve is unique in each state and our response has been lagging, but with a coordinated effort we could save lives. Health care workers are risking their lives. We can and should be responding by rotating medical personnel, equipment and sharing protective gear. This is not a time for states to go it alone.
Having the National Guard, the state police and the local police enforcing a border blockade and going door to door does nothing to mitigate the disease. It confuses the health message and creates a false sense of security. It also puts these public servants at unnecessary risk themselves, and not to mention, they could unknowingly be transmitting the disease to others. This is a terrible use of their skills when they have enough to do with enforcing the social isolation protocols at supermarkets, pharmacies and other public venues. Their top priority must be helping the elderly and the infirm get the supplies they need to stay home and for these public servants to remain healthy themselves. Their purpose is public safety and there are many much more important opportunities for them to support and prepare Rhode Island hospitals and medical teams for this crisis. Let them do their jobs. The house calls and road stops are not necessary if the message is clear and not muddled by political bluster.
Make Rhode Island proud and foster the spirit of one nation, because it is the right thing to do and the smart thing to do.
Jodi Rand
Dedham, Mass.
