Light: Resignation was a matter of ethics
I’d like to thank The Westerly Sun for putting a spotlight on the Aug. 24 Hopkinton Planning Board decision to approve the preliminary plan of the Burshy Brook housing development (“Hopkinton Planning Board member quits, public pleads for appeal after Brushy Brook approval”). As a Planning Board member and the board’s secretary, I had a responsibility to protect all of the residents in the Hopkinton community.
A very important detail needs to be revealed. The Brushy Brook housing application type does allow the Planning Board to grant waivers. The issue is when those waiver are granted. All requests for waivers must be requested at the time the application is submitted. It’s really that simple. And it didn’t happen. Waivers were requested years down the line after important milestones such as a Master Plan approval was granted. It is imperative that the Planning Board know up front what waivers the applicant is seeking for relief. This was not done. Yet three Planning Board members voted yes to approve. Talia Jalettte, Hopkinton’s former planner, called attention to the fact there were no requested waivers in the original file while speaking at a hearing in the fall of 2022 and again on video at a meeting on Jan. 4, 2023. The alarm she sounded was ignored by the Planning Board solicitor. The members voting yes never pursued this important fact either.
It was erroneously reported in The Sun that Al Diorio voted no. He voted yes and granted many exceptions to policy. The credit of the other no vote goes to current Chairman Ron Prellwitz. Emily Shumchenia and Keith Lindelow voted yes with Al Diorio.
An important fact is that the public meeting for this project was closed minutes before the vote was held. The applicant was permitted to negotiate terms until the closure. I was surprised that “deliberation and discussion” by the board was not welcomed. I was permitted to present limited valuable edits to the 23-page approved final decision that was only provided for board review on Aug. 22 at 8:50 p.m. for the 7 p.m. meeting on Aug. 24.
Clearly our solicitor and the applicant’s attorney had extensive discussion that was not privy to the town planner and Planning Board in advance of our final meeting. It was also clear that my fellow board members were unable to review the findings of fact and final decision in advance of our 5-plus-hour meeting.
I question the solicitor’s decision to direct the board to neglect our growth ordinance, which resides under the Town Council’s purview. I question the ignorance to the spirit of the Master Plan and minimizing the importance of the 2010 decision requiring road safety improvements in advance of construction. The preliminary plan incorrectly states daily water consumption of water is 32,200 gallons per day. Expert testimony included in the Master Plan documents 64,000 gallons per day. This solicitor was aware of the board’s multiple concerns. She should have queried the Town Council’s appetite to permit the applicant 46 building permits in addition to the growth ordinance’s requirement to limit permits to 44 per year.
It is for these and other obvious errors and lack of transparency that I was ethically drawn to resign as a member and secretary of the Planning Board. I did enjoy my service to Hopkinton.
Carolyn Light
Hope Valley
