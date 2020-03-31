In reading Joseph Light’s letter of March 26 titled “Trump needs to be removed to save us all,” I say he’s delusional, deranged or an atheist — perhaps all three!
If you contracted COVID-19, would you ask God to save your life? You’re out in “left field,” as we say. Get real and think right before it’s too late, man!
PS: If Trump was ignorant, he would not have been voted to be our president. What if he is again? Get over this fact and start praying for yourself and the good of humanity because it’s God who is in charge of what is happening to us all and he will prevail till this ends!
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
