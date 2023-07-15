In a quirky coincidence, Robert Chiaradio’s recent letter claiming that Town Council Vice Chairman Kevin Lowther’s use of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as an invocation was “an affront to Westerly” ran on July 14, Bastille Day, a day that celebrates victory over oppression, freedom over shackles.
The first stanza ends with “Let us march on ‘til victory is won.” Chiaradio wonders victory over what (the dog whistles in his text imply it’s victory over America or caucasians)? Read the text. It’s about victory over slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination and oppression. In civics terms it’s about actual equal treatment under the law. Chiaradio takes great offense to the poem’s reference to victory because it “excluded all but black people and was, by its very nature divisive.” He’s mistaken. In my part of town “Lift Every Voice,” again, “every,” excludes no one.
His other key point centers on invocations as prayers or near prayers, certainly referring to God or a god he can’t see in the text, which on my reading overtly extols faith and, in the final stanza, refers to “God” twice.
In his appearances at Town Council and Board of Education meetings and in his writings Chiaradio focuses on a belief that education in Westerly is failing. He claims to be a champion of our children’s education. However, since he can’t read this simple poem remotely accurately, perhaps it’s HIS education that is lacking? Even if the poem is viewed as clumsy in its attempt, why not read it with generosity of spirit? Why be so insecure, so thin-skinned, to call this an affront?
Doug Brockway
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.