I am a resident of Pawcatuck and a lifelong Democrat who will be casting my vote for state Sen. Heather Somers this November. Sen. Somers does not fit the narrative her opponent has tried to promote and with a truly independent record in the Senate she is the choice this election.
I have worked with Somers and can attest to her integrity, honesty and her true caring for all the citizens of our district. She has fought vehemently for our fishermen, keeping a Stonington tradition alive with the passage of dual-landing legislation that required multiple states and multiple environmental agencies to work together in a common goal — she got it done. We can thank her and former state Rep. Urban for the money we have received for Pawcatuck sidewalks, thanks to her persistence and dedication. She is literally a phone call away for our fire departments, police and our schools, and she makes the time to make personal and long-lasting connections with our community.
I am proud to support Heather Somers this November.
Danny Oliverio
Pawcatuck
