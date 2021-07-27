I did some research on the 1619 Project and was surprised to learn some really interesting historical facts. Despite the fact Britain didn’t outlaw slavery until 60 years after the American Revolution; America went to war with England to keep slavery. And apparently the reason for the Civil War was that both North and the South wanted to preserve slavery. Who knew? Like everything the Democrats try to peddle, it is junk. In this case, it is junk history.
The Biden administration has walked back its promotion of a radical group that peddles critical race theory in the education department’s guide to reopening schools. “The Department does not endorse the recommendations of this group, nor do they reflect our policy positions,” a Department of Education spokesperson said, according to Fox News. “It was an error in a lengthy document to include this citation.”
To put it politely, that is male cow manure. They got caught trying to ram a hateful Marxist indoctrination plan down your children’s throat. The pushback from parents around the country is too strong and the coming midterm elections are big concern for the Democrats.
Here’s a brief summary of CRT. CRT was never intended to teach the honest history of racism. It teaches whiteness is bad. You separate everyone by race for the purpose of demeaning whiteness. It is about shifting from racial equality to racial equity; from race neutrality to race essentialism. Everything is defined by skin color and everything bad is the result of whiteness. All whites, Italian, Russian, Germans, are the same simply because of their skin color. If you are white you must go through a Mao-style re-education.
CRT is radical race-based Marxism. It’s the exact opposite of what the civil rights movement and what MLK wanted. And just like in Russia, it starts with indoctrination at the pre K learning and goes for the entire education cycle including grad school. The Westerly School Committee should quickly convene an emergency session and repeal any connection to CRT in any form. If the School Committee does not act, they need to be recalled.
Marxism has never lifted the masses up. Millions have died due to hateful doctrine. People were killed trying to get over the Berlin Wall to freedom. People were and are being killed trying to cross the DMZ for the freedom in South Korea. People died going through dense jungle to escape Cambodia to escape a Marxist government. And yet we have people in this town, state and country, people in elected office, that think Marxism is a good idea.
I live with an expert on Marxism. My wife risked everything to escape the former Soviet Union. She and her Russian friends who did the same thing are stunned that America can’t recognize what the agenda is.
In closing, I have a message for the teachers who are all in on CRT. If the “Democrats” (actually Socialists, Communist and Marxist) ever get America where they want it, I guarantee you will not be happy. Teachers are going to get a real dose of racial equity. They can kiss their nice civil service pensions goodbye. It won’t be “equitable” that you get a better pension than a factory worked and you are no longer of use to the state. You are a “taker” instead of a “maker”. You will get the same merger pension as every other citizen of the state and decreasing medical care. The state can’t afford takers. You will be eliminated as soon as possible.
There is a positive side to all of this. CRT does present a learning opportunity for those who support it. Go to Florida. Confiscate a raft that the Cubans, risking their lives, are using to escape Marxism, and start paddling. Your learning opportunity, the country of Fidel and Che, Marxist Cuba, is only 90 miles of the coast. Go for it!
Phil Gingerella
Westerly
