There’ve been many thought-provoking articles paraded in The Sun in the last couple weeks (examples: “Free trees available for fall planting” and “Harvard will divest itself from fossil fuels” (Sept. 11)), but let’s revisit Sept. 7’s “Sean Ouillette’s killer doesn’t deserve parole.” His 14-years-young killer in 1986 might not have had a fully developed brain, but nearly all other 14-year-olds pass this threshold without making their baseball bat a murder weapon. The sincerity of Murderer Matthews’ words and tears may or may not be true, but what is true is the incessant grieving never stops for Sean’s mother, Jeanne Quinn, who’d be 100% correct to think “what does his sincerity do for me?”
“Do no harm and take no s**t” is a good credo to live by, but there’s a price to pay for causing harm, with punishment important to both deliver an appropriate response as well as providing an example to deter others as we struggle to deliver a better tomorrow than the today we struggle with daily. No one wants to pay taxes and I think there’s something unfair about taxpayers (you and me) paying for the cost of feeding and housing prisoners like Rod Mathews, who essentially get free room and board; they should have to pay for their own incarceration. The wealthy work the tax system (avoiding taxes, politicizing SCOTUS and the Jan. 6 insurrection) with marijuana legalization popularity properly understood when considering the tax revenue generated that might lower your tax bill.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
