What a delight to read The Sun’s features on local libraries, including the latest, “Hometown Touch,” written by Nancy Burns-Fusaro about Clark Memorial Library in Richmond.
Her story brought back many memories. When I was growing up, the library was located in one room at the rear of Shannock’s Memorial Hall, a VFW building honoring the veterans of World War I. The space could not have had more than a dozen bookcases, but to me it was a gateway to the world of reading.
When we first moved to the village, in 1965, my mother checked out Beatrix Potter books to read to me. Once reading on my own, I discovered the breathless mysteries in the yellow-spined Nancy Drew books.
My friend Deb Barber and I were frequent patrons of the library. In the depths of summer it was not uncommon for each of us to take a book out, read it overnight and return the next day for another.
When I was a high school junior, I discovered the New York Times Sunday edition could be checked out. Demand apparently was not high in the village for big-city journalism, as they let me keep the paper for two or three days. I pored over the book and arts reviews as well as the Saks Fifth Avenue ads.
Most important were the delightful women who worked there.
There was the sweet, white-haired Eva Hinchliffe, who always had a book recommendation for everyone. She was succeeded by Dee Anne Lamb, a native of North Carolina with a charming accent and a warm manner.
These women didn’t have much to work with. The collection was old, the space cramped. But each helped transform a hole-in-the-wall library into a community space.
Memorial Hall eventually burned, but the foundation remains. Sometimes I walk up the old library’s steps and close my eyes until I can see the rows of old novels and hear Mrs. Hinchliffe say: “I’ve got this wonderful book you must read!”
Thank you to Nancy and The Sun for highlighting the crucial role libraries play in our lives.
Betty Thayer Cotter
Shannock
