I’ve just reread Sun staff writer Ryan Blessing’s article, “Ashaway Free Library has been a community focal point for 151 years” (Dec. 30) and I’d like to thank him and The Sun for printing such a well-researched and well-written piece. They have captured the essence of the wonderful gem we Hopkinton residents have on Knight Street. They have reinforced the value of having an actual place (and in Hopkinton’s case, two actual places) to find friendly and helpful faces, answers to thorny questions, and escapes into the wonderful world of literature that are just around the corner.
And in the midst of war in Europe and political infighting at home, they have recognized how important it is to publish positive and uplifting local news.
Thank you, Westerly Sun.
Gary Williams
Hopkinton
