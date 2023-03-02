Chariho’s superintendent says it’s her job to get every dime she can for the schools; the school budget reflects that mindset.
Despite Rhode Island’s 4% levy cap on increases, the administration initially proposed a 6.64% increase, reminding me of the strategy whereby the seller sets their price higher than what they will accept to make the buyer feel good when the seller comes down.
What happened for years prior to the 2022 organized taxpayer pushback, knowing you have three tries to get your budget passed? Why start with less than everything on your wish list?
Thankfully, Chariho has received good fortune in helping to offset inflation. Categorical transportation was fully funded and state aid was described as the most generous we’ve ever seen. ESSER funds continued to help.
But, as ESSER funds will be soon drying up, more state-mandated curriculum is coming with a hefty price tag, as well as other increases. Thus, a speaker at the Rhode Island Association of School Committees forum recently said schools must adjust NOW or they will be in trouble later.
We do not have the requested five-year projection of school budgets to help us forecast. The significant impact of a new teachers contract has yet to be revealed. Property revaluations are hitting the towns. What will be the cumulative impact on property taxes for those already struggling — a large budget item that no single individual has any control over?
The reason given for the initial 6.64% increase was that it demonstrated what it would cost to continue with the education we presently have, regrettably including only about four out of 10 meeting the RICAS standard in mathematics and English. The “we need more money” friends, however, can make their case in any event. Scores are too low: we need more money. Scores are high: we must keep spending more or we’ll lose ground.
Our communities’ financial investment in education has been ample. Chariho’s spending per pupil ranked 18 out of 36 districts statewide, even as the state of Rhode Island spends the sixth-highest in the country.
Normalized for wage and cost of living differences, public teacher pay is the highest in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York. Statewide, Chariho teachers rank No. 16 out of the state’s 25 best paid teachers by school district. Our communities have not failed our children in investing in education, nor should we.
Finally, our children’s future does not end at Chariho. One day they will enter the world of independent working adults and look to their first home purchase and raising families of their own. They are students today and taxpayers tomorrow. We are leaving them with a national debt that continues to skyrocket. Social security is in jeopardy and may not be there for them. We cannot affect these things nationally, so we must act locally. It is neither loving nor wise to fail to require that education be praiseworthy in both outcome and affordability. For these reasons, level funding makes sense once again this year.
Kathryn Colasante
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Chariho School Committee.
Log In
