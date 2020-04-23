I am delighted that Mr. Robbins has the limited ability to read, but not comprehend, facts, statistics, or timelines. You claim that it was with great sadness that Mr. Latham’s article was factually incorrect and contained no pertinent truth. I beg to differ. Your stance is exactly like Nancy Pelosi’s after she has denigrated, vilified, and assaulted President Trump on numerous occasions, and performs her infantile, petulant little tirades such as the pre-tearing of the State of the Union speech copy provided to her on that night. I didn’t realize it was premeditated until the next night, when I saw the news clip on FOX News where she was covertly grabbing as many as she could tear, knowing she was going to provide a performance. Pathetic! She then tells the world, she “preys” for President Trump, every night. LOL. And no, that is not a spelling error. So, Mr. Robbins, “prey” for Mr. Latham. Not that he needs your prayers. LOL.
President Trump has admitted he has had his share of business setbacks, lost tremendous amounts of wealth, but made his way back to success. An old saying, Mr. Robbins: You can’t make an omelet without first cracking the egg, in an attempt at your first try at cooking one. I wonder, if you ever had a business, or even attempted to start one. Let me know.
You also state, falsely, and without facts, your opinion that President Trump has no feelings or empathy for anyone other than himself. I suggest that you “Google” the Maury Povich show, I believe around 2000, where he helped a little girl, named Meagan, who was afflicted with a debilitating bone disease. President Trump gave them a check, the amount which I do not know, but Povich remarked, it was not “chump” change.
Have you ever found yourself in that arena? Check it out if you really want to know, instead of just vilifying him.
While you’re at it, check out how he completed the ice skating rink in New York that was under painfully slow construction due to incompetent city government. I believe he finished it in record time after he took over with his leadership skills. It’s not always about being able to complete the job by yourself, but rather, knowing where to go to get qualified help to complete a project of this magnitude.
I would like to address your other drivel within the remaining paragraphs, but it would be falling on deaf ears. What I call “an effort in futility.” This is a liberal Democrat trait, not wanting to hear the other side, just casting blame and offering no solutions.
Do some research on the timelines you conveniently left out when referencing them. These dates bear out President Trump’s actions relative to first knowing about the virus and having a plan. If you had bothered to examine the actions of the WHO, you would have observed that they tried to keep the information about the virus under wraps as to the severity and its transmission, at the behest of the Chinese government. Also, research the credentials and prior nefarious conduct of the director of the WHO, Dr. Tedros, as he likes to be called. He was promoted for the position by the Chinese. This individual, at one time, was the “leader” of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Front, an organization designated by the United States as a terrorist organization. Incidentally, he is not even a medical doctor. This is monumental, since he is the first man in 72 years not to hold that title as a doctor and head this organization.
In closing, I recall when you, other liberal Democrats, and pundits were arrogantly waiting, with glee and happiness on Nov. 8, 2016, while watching the news results pour in favoring Hillary Clinton. Well, that lasted until about 9:30 pm, when your ecstasy turned into acrimony for President-elect Donald Trump. None of you could accept the fact that Hillary lost, the polls provided by the liberal media lied to you, and an outsider non-politician was overwhelmingly installed, by the people, and the Electoral College. You know, the body that allows all “57 states” to be represented under the Constitution.
Walter Sheldon Jr.
Pawcatuck
