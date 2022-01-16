Mr. Robert Chiaradio’s letter to the editor (“WHS student rep being used by the district,” Jan. 10) regarding the Westerly High School representative on the Town Council being used by the district is hyperbolic and based in histrionics.
There are some individuals in our community who perpetually run around with their hair on fire with the intention of fanning the flames of discontent and they do it under the guise of protecting the innocent. Of course, they define who needs protecting. I would ask, who are the “we” who has exposed that the district is “filthy and has a racialized and radicalized philosophy and curriculum?”
Mr. Chiaradio, you assert that the student representative “ can’t speak for every kid.” Well, Mr. Chiaradio, neither can you! It is yours and your followers’ opinion as to the content of the book and how it is defined. And, obviously, your opinion is your view, upon which you are making judgments. Of course, you are entitled to your opinion, which, in my opinion, is of an undesirable quality.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
