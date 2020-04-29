Following letters to The Sun’s editor is sometimes amusing and disturbing. I read Walter J. Sheldon’s April 24 critique of Kenneth Robbins’ March 29 letter. (It was more a rant than critique.) The Robbins letter challenged Mike Latham’s claims in his March 25 letter wherein Mr. Latham praised Trump. Mr. Latham also thanked God for Trump during the coronavirus crisis. (I sincerely hope Mr. Latham is taking medical advice from his doctor and not listening to Trump.) In his letter Mr. Robbins gave an accurate sequence of events showing Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus. Mr. Sheldon accuses Mr. Robbins of having limited reading and comprehension ability “for facts, statistics, or timelines.” We must read and comprehend. However, we need more. Ability to process and analyze information is also important.
Just saying someone lacks comprehension skills is not enough. Mr. Sheldon owed readers and Mr. Robbins more. Where were the examples? Mr. Sheldon offered none. In what must be Fox- or Trump-speak, he offered an irrelevant catalog of right-wing gibberish. He took an obligatory shot at Nancy Pelosi. Claiming Trump won a decided victory in 2016, he repeated the Trump lie. Trump lost by three million popular votes. His electoral win was one of the narrowest in history. Mr. Sheldon also misled about Dr. Tedros, director of the World Health Organization. True, Dr. Tedros is not a medical doctor. He does have a Ph.D. in community health, a master’s in infectious disease immunology and a biology degree. He has more than 30 years working with infectious diseases. He earned a reputation for success in reducing the numbers of acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) cases and other diseases. The only claims that tie him to terrorist organizations come from the dubious far-right media noise machine. Remember.
Most absurd, Mr. Sheldon claimed Mr. Robbins was wrong about Trump’s lack of empathy. What evidence does Mr. Sheldon offer? A Google search where he found two examples. Trump helped a little girl in need and completed the Times Square skating rink project. These are silly examples of empathy. Processing and analyzing information is important. The Trump Foundation misused $2 million in funds. Would Mr. Sheldon call that empathy? During a Howard Stern interview Trump said, “avoiding sexually transmitted diseases while dating in the late 1990s was his “personal Vietnam.” He claimed he was a “brave soldier” for avoiding the diseases. Trump compared his sex escapades to service in Vietnam. Does that show empathy? Also, if Trump speaks to the nation after a national calamity, he usually brings the talk to himself. Amid the suffering of others, he chooses to whine, complain and speak about Trump.
In his letter, Mr. Sheldon set out to refute Mr. Robbins for lacking facts and comprehension. Instead, his aimless letter reflects his information sources. It likely reflects how he processes information? Mr. Robbins’ facts were accurate. Likely they are facts that Mr. Sheldon chooses to ignore. Rather than proving Mr. Robbins’ lack of facts and comprehension, Mr. Sheldon proved his own.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.