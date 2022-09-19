Recently, Mr. Robert L. Lombardo defended facts he used in his Sept. 6 letter (“Gu might have money, but none of it’s local”) on the 38th Senate District seat Democratic Primary. His defense is silly, and, considering the election result, moot. When I read that letter, I thought the facts were irrelevant, especially to the author. My impression was that Mr. Lombardo did his utmost with innuendo to defame the candidate he did not support.
Facts have a certain value, but the way we use them has more value. The substance of Mr. Lombardo’s letter told me more about him than it did either of the primary candidates. If I were him, I would worry more about the November Town Council election, in which he is a candidate. How will voters react to that letter? It persuaded me not to vote for him.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
