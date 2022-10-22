OWEN FOBERG, Wheeler boys soccer, Senior; Foberg scored a pair of goals in Wheeler’s 4-0 victory over Tourtellotte. It was Foberg’s first two goals of the season.

SAL ALESSIO, Stonington, Boys Soccer, Freshman; Alessio scored seven goals and assisted on another in three games for the Bears. Alessio leads the team in goals this season with 14. He also has three assists.

ERIC FUSARO, Westerly Football, Junior; Fusaro intercepted two passes in Westerly’s win over Cranston East. It was his first two interceptions of the season. The Bulldogs have won three straight games.

MEGAN BALLARD, Chariho, Girls Tennis, Junior; Ballard picked up a pair of victories at No. 2 singles for the Chargers as the team improved to 9-2. Ballard is 8-1 this season.

Vote

View Results