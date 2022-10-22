I write as a follow-up to the article printed on Wednesday, Oct. 19, entitled: “Parents should pick the books in school library.” The title I submitted was “Pornography harms us all,” which was the main point I intended to make. I fully realize it would be ludicrous to suggest that parents should pick out books for the school library, for that was never my intention. I was rather referring to the present situation we have, which is that when pornographic school library books or other controversial how-to books regarding suicide, eating disorders, etc. are exposed as available in the school library, objections of parents should be taken very seriously and not summarily dismissed. They should be respected as responsible parents who should have a say regarding anything that would possibly harm or pose a threat to their child’s physical, emotional or psychological well-being. Years ago, we did not seem to have this problem with most books of a classical nature, which stood the test of time.
Maria Parker
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.