Regarding Mike Urgo’s recent “A letter to the world from the U.S.A.,” the subject is not from the U.S., it is from Mr. Urgo; he does not speak for the U.S. Urgo is obviously a political partisan, and his focus is on COVID-19 and climate change. An interesting combination; his commentary is all slanted to find fault with President Trump and his administration. We all have opinions, but it is always better to back them up with facts, as opposed to hearsay and blather. Let’s look at Urgo’s comments on COVID-19 first.
Urgo puts forth the notion that the scientific community was on top of the COVID-19 threat; that is patently false. In fact, the FDA, the CDC and the WHO were derelict with their respective technical responses, as well as their timeliness. In fact, Sen. Tom Cotton was the very first elected official to sound the alarm regarding COVID-19. It was Sen. Cotton’s diligence in following credible Asian news agencies that he was able to piece together that something terribly wrong was occurring in Wuhan, China. Sen. Cotton persisted in his warnings to the federal bureaucracy via TV interviews, sending several letters to the Secretaries of State, Health & Human Services, Homeland Security, etc. Additionally, he spoke with Secretary Mnuchin and with President Trump on the matter. It appears from all credible accounts that it was Sen. Cotton’s persistence that ignited the bureaucracy into action, resulting in the travel bans initiated on Jan. 31 (the National Review has covered extensively).
At this point in time, it is incontrovertible that President Trump’s travel bans minimized the exposure of COVID-19 to U.S. citizens, clearly saving many thousands of Americans lives. And for that brilliant and crucial decision, what did President Trump and Sen. Cotton receive? Sadly, and all from the left, scorn, hate mail, and every bit of negative invective they were able to dreg from their quiver. And yes, we did hear from Joe Biden, the apparent “standard bearer” for the Democrats this election cycle. And this is what he had to say about the Trump travel bans: “He (Trump) is xenophobic,” he went on to say later, “Banning all travel from Europe, or any part of the world, will not stop the virus.” Now that statement is not only astounding, it is also stupefying, as it is in direct conflict with all of the experts on pandemics, who preach/instruct that isolation is the single best defense against future contagion! And some folks want Biden to be our next president?
During the confusion in January and February, this is what Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with Greg Kelly of NEWSMAX regarding COVID-19: “This is not a major threat to the people of the United States and this is not something that the citizens of the United States should be worried about right now”! Confused yet? It gets better, for in late February, Fauci told NBC, “Americans should go about their normal lifestyles”! It wasn’t until later that Fauci agreed to a shutdown. If you’re interested in a professional critique of Dr. Fauci’s involvement in the pandemic, Google Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai.
Regarding climate change, a subject that has been debated ad nauseum for over 40 years, and yet it rates no higher than 17 in a 2019 Pew Research poll of the top 18 issues in America, I leave it to the reader to explain why, but in my view the simple answer(s) lies in not having hard science, horrible spokespersons and a curious reluctance to engage (directly) with hard-core skeptics, most having Ph.D.s.! After COVID-19, I doubt it will even make the list.
We do not need any more bumbling bureaucrats leading us, we need leaders that can wade through the flack, make decisions and get things done. It’ll be Trump/Pence on Nov. 3.
Mike Latham
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.