I want to thank both The Westerly Sun and The Chariho Times for publishing my letters on the critical race theory situation in Chariho. The Westerly Sun letter was published on Monday, July 26, and The Chariho Times published it on Thursday, July 29.
Linda Lyall, who chairs the Chariho School Committee, responded to me on Wednesday, July 28. She informed me she will not put on the School Committee agenda the two resolutions on CRT, one from the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee, which I chair, and the other from the Rhode Island Coalition for Israel. The Westerly Sun letter published on July 26 must have had some impact on getting a response from Ms. Lyall!
Pastor David Stall, a local clergyman, represents Hopkinton on the Chariho School Committee with three others.He has informed me that he asked for these two resolutions to be on a school committee agenda. His requests were not honored by Ms. Lyall. Pastor Stall and I worked on the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee resolution. State Sen. Elaine J. Morgan was bypassed for membership on the Chariho Anti-Racism Task Force. All three of us, Sen. Morgan, Pastor Stall, and myself, are our local party committee. While other local political leaders are taking “political cover,” Hopkinton Republicans are working for the public.
The “bottom line” is this: Chariho residents deserve a more engaged School Committee, and one that puts important topics that the public is interested in on their agenda. Procedurally, the public forum is not the same as having an agenda item. The give and take from the public is accommodated with the latter.
Ms. Lyall said to me in her email, “The School Committee has many other issues to attend to. If you would like to have a community discussion about critical race theory, I would encourage you to put it on a Hopkinton Town Council agenda if the Town Council president allows.” I told her, among other things, this was “absurd” in my response. Remember the Chariho School Committee has an exclusive purview on this subject. I will not ask to put it on the agenda of the Hopkinton Town Council. My views also do not necessarily reflect the opinion of my town council colleagues.
In closing, Hopkinton voters can reach out to me at chariho1971@gmail.com and 401-602-3976 and town business only at scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
