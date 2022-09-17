In a recent letter to the editor, Sarah Perry poses a question to me: “Is it possible that Ms. Ahern changed her registration to Democrat so she would not have to compete in a primary with Independent candidate Caswell Cooke?”
No, Ms. Perry, it is not. As anyone who has taken a high school civics class would tell you, Independent candidates do not hold primaries.
Ms. Perry continues her excursions into the incomprehensible inane: “His listing a recent address for Victoria Gu as Edgeware Street, Charlestown, MA was incorrect, based on the zip code that he apparently did not notice. Actually, that street is in Charlestown, RI. He used this erroneous information to claim that Ms. Gu was not a Rhode Island resident at that time.”
This is what I wrote:
“Ms. Gu’s first filing with the state of Rhode Island Board of Elections’ Campaign Finance Division, on March 16, was a Notice of Organization, which revealed she was a candidate for the office of ‘State Representative, District 36.’ In that document, she lists an address of ‘Edgeware Street, Charlestown, MA [sic] 02813.’ Perhaps this is why the Charlestown (RI) Democratic Party has not endorsed Ms. Gu.”
Nothing in that paragraph is erroneous. I never claimed, “Ms. Gu was not a resident of Rhode Island at the time.” I did notice the zip code; I placed it in quotation marks. It is exactly as Ms. Gu wrote it in her own handwriting to the Board of Elections. (As an aside, I do find it inexplicable that a person running for public office would make the mistake of confusing her "hometown" of Charlestown, RI, with Charlestown, MA.)
For the past 10 years, I have taken public information and dispensed it for public consumption. I did the same with Ms. Gu’s filings with the Board of Elections. People such as Ms. Perry have invariably called for the killing of the messenger. I remain unimpressed and undeterred.
Robert L. Lombardo
Westerly
