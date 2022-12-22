In response to Kristen Chamber’s letter to the editor in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 18 (“Colasante out of line speaking at SC meeting”), if she is “struggling to understand” Michael Colasante’s intention while speaking in public forum, immediately after he and other recently elected Town Council and School Committee members were on the receiving end of bombastic, absurd and vitriolic remarks, it is willful ignorance! Michael Colasante shared incidents he experienced of prejudice and racism and then clearly stated: “AND YOU KNOW SOMETHING, IT DIDN’T TAINT MY ATTITUDE TOWARD BLACK PEOPLE OR SOUTHERNERS. BECAUSE I WAS TAUGHT TO PUT THINGS INTO PERSPECTIVE.”
Chambers deceptively wrote: “relating anecdotal incidents with Black individuals from his college days which appear to have cemented his view of the entire Black population” whereby she intentionally turned what he actually said on its head.
She accused him of cherry-picking historical facts, when one point and only one point was being made, the color of one’s skin is not predictive of one’s character. That was clearly evidenced to a person with a shred of common sense when Michael Colasante reminded us that blacks sold blacks into slavery and hundreds of thousands of Union soldiers died to set them free, a piece of history Americans have a right to be proud of.
Racism or discrimination based on any number of characteristics will never be entirely rooted out of any society as long as humans are “human” and not divine. All decent people will do well to stand against it.
The real question is why did this Parents United pledge provoke such ire?
I hereby pledge to fully support complete transparency and parental rights when it comes to the health and education of children. I pledge to oppose all efforts to teach our K-12 students any divisive race-based or gender-based theory and any inappropriate sexual content.
Divisive rhetoric did not come from Michael Colasante, but by the man who excoriated all those who signed the Parents United pledge. And I will happily make it public, that following his diatribe, this man conversed pleasantly with both my husband and I separately, whereupon there was reciprocal good will and we found some common ground. I believe he quickly realized his characterization of us was wrong and he implicated the media in dividing us.
I have real hope that despite intermittent bursts of unfortunate partisan rhetoric, this community on the whole will succeed in finding the higher ground of extending human decency to their diverse neighbors and find the common ground, whereby the rights of all will be protected in our public square, including in our public schools.
Kathryn Colasante
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Chariho School Committee and the wife of Michael Colasante.
