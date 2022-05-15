Why give someone a voice if you don’t want them to use it, or, worse, if they are only allowed to say what you want to hear?
Dominic Lombard, the student representative from Westerly High School on the School Committee, is very clear, as he wants to know if his ability to provide “free and honest reports” is going to be restricted, and I would pose the question, if so, why? In his reports, Lombard has discussed racism that students encounter and students’ struggle with mental health issues. Should he just keep mum on these important subjects? You would have to be living under a rock not to know that these are concerns that young people are dealing with today. It seems that Lombard balances out his reports by discussing other aspects of student life such as sports, plays and academics. Like Lombard said, a vocal few “may not like to hear the facts that critical race theory is not in [the] curriculum and that teachers are not sexualizing or indoctrinating students or radicalizing [their] education.” The desire for students to be included on committees that are established when citizens ask for consideration of books in school libraries isn’t really a big ask. They want a place at the table. They want a say in what books will or will not be included in their libraries. Well, isn’t that what good government is all about? Isn’t part of our job to teach young people to be good citizens through participation?
As long as there is fair and equal solicitation of information from all students who want to participate, let the student rep reports continue. It’s my opinion that it would be far more detrimental to silence students’ concerns or trivialize and even ignore them than it is to have them speaking up and letting us know what’s happening and what’s important in their lives.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
