Once again, a politically connected attorney is helping a local business expand against nearby neighbors’ peaceful enjoyment of their family homes. Many have written this paper to express outrage against a business-oriented Planning Board and gullible or complicit elected officials. Some leave Westerly for places that protect the peaceful enjoyment of their private homes. Places that honor residential zoning. They vote with their feet. I recommend that we instead vote for better government. Vote for those who vote for us.
For many, our homes are our most valuable asset. Our favorite places to enjoy life. Our only places to enjoy peace and quiet. So, when officials vote to change zoning — to allow noisy businesses into our residential neighborhoods — their derelictions do us harm. When they enable many dozens of delivery trucks and alcohol-driven cars into residential neighborhoods, they show contempt for us. One councilor didn’t care that spot zoning a wedding business, with its late-night bands, into residential neighborhoods might bother the neighbors. He offensively said, “God forbid we have a wedding in this town.” As if there weren’t several wedding facilities already properly located in business zones.
Businesses are important. They provide services, taxes, and employment. But there are places zoned for businesses — where the roads can handle the traffic. And where their inevitable noise and traffic don’t threaten our peace and quiet. Where they can expand without harassing our homes. But, when businesses try to expand into residential neighborhoods, that’s a violation. When they want to bring extra noise and traffic near private homes, that’s wrong. And, when a politically connected lawyer gets our officials to go along, there’s a word for that, too. There’s a remedy for this abuse.
Andrew Carnegie once said, “The older I get, the less I listen to what people say. I watch what they do.” So, let’s not be fooled by slick political marketing in our pending elections. Let’s instead watch how our officials vote. When a business targets the peaceful enjoyment of our homes, do our officials vote for the business or the homeowner? Then let’s publish how they vote. Because we vote, too.
Philo Willetts
Westerly
