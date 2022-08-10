Several years ago, romantic renewal resulted in me and my affianced moving into a house adjacent to a fairway of the Winnapaug Golf Course. Shortly after our arrival, new construction of a golf cart path was begun, immediately along the edge of our property line. Consternation over this inherently intrusive, and possibly illegal, positioning of the path faded as we decided it wasn’t worth the fight.
Now golf cart noise seems minor, compared to a proposal currently being reviewed by the Westerly town government to radically expand uses of this historic, century-old recreational property. This grandiose vision of a high-end destination resort with an oversized hotel featuring a rooftop deck for any number of crass, noisy events, scattered bungalows in the woods between fairways, and condominiums along the back nine holes, feels like 1955 Disneyland come to Westerly. But given today’s harsh pressures from population density and severe climatic events, this backward-looking proposal seems really Mickey Mouse.
Near Fairway No. 1 there is a classic wood-framed club house/restaurant that was renovated a few years ago, yet has remained closed ever since COVID first erupted. A chef to lead the operation apparently cannot be found — perhaps a cook making burgers, salads, and spaghetti and meatballs would satisfy Westerly golfers, and even their families. Yet the grandiose plan calls for the demolition of this historic, old-school structure.
As to the future, what is so Mickey Mouse about building a high-end destination resort? It is based on outdated views of the world. Many golf courses, as we know them, are quickly becoming obsolete. Today Westerly is experiencing a serious drought. At Winnapaug only the greens are green. In the future, fairways may be mostly brown, and seldom fair. A sustainable course needs rainwater collected from the roofs of structures, and possibly sewer water restoration for first watering greens, and then fairways. Golf carts and perhaps mowers need to become electric, powered via solar or wind generated electricity. That roof deck proposed for the hotel needs to hold solar collectors, not partygoers. Plus the solar/wind power would allow the hotel to function as an emergency community center in times of crisis, which would certainly endear its management to the community.
The woods surrounding the fairways contain many species of birds, and foxes, rabbits, ground hogs, fisher cats, etc. Perhaps coyotes need culling, but most animals deserve the respect of man, the top of the food chain who has been given natural dominion over their well being, even as these humans hit and chase tiny balls all around the fairways bordering the woods. Good course management would work to understand and protect the animal residents of these woods.
I fail to understand why the Westerly Planning Board is not stressing natural sustainability. Fancy vacation destinations do little to sustain our world, while often negatively impacting nature. Why not try to model a small- to medium-sized recreational resort as community life, and ultimately world life, sustaining? There is nothing to lose by fostering sustainability. Solar power and processing water is not cheap, but will become vital over time. Hope you are in the shade, away from the high heat severity, as you read this plea for conservative development. Conservative means conservation of nature, according to the example of Teddy Roosevelt, who was president when the original Winnapaug Golf Course was conceived. Fostered by an abundance of caution, why not follow his lead in an attempt to make a greener future?
Robert A. Anderson
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.