It’s common for people to observe that Westerly’s municipal budget — well over half — goes to our schools (we’re a bit below the typical 60-62%). Usually the observation is made along with our “high cost per student” and the view some hold that we don’t get the best return.
Perhaps, but this note isn’t about that. It turns out Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were murdered this week, spends 40% of its town budget on police. Westerly’s number, for a fine force, is under 10%.
I don’t think the 40% is sensible. It doesn’t appear to be sustainable. Who knows. It didn’t stop this shooter. I doubt 60% on policing would, either. Maybe spend on more/better counseling, recreational opportunities, teachers?
I won’t speculate on the Uvalde shooter’s exact motives but it’s clear that American society has too many young men being told, and experiencing, that they have little future, that “others” are “to blame,” and that guns galore are easily in their grasp.
It’s a toxic mess. We should do something about that.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.