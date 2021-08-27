Like many of you, I sat at home on Sunday watching the Weather Channel and various news outlets to hear the latest information about Hurricane Henri. Though it did not cause the devastation that many reporters and meteorologists were predicting, many people lost power or suffered from flooding and water damage. A big thank you should go out to those who were on the front lines for medical needs and storm cleanup. However, this letter is not about Hurricane Henri, but a reflection about how the beautiful resources in our town could have been in great jeopardy if there were further harm from the storm.
I was able to attend my first event, the Aretha Franklin movie, “Respect,” at the newly renovated United Theatre. In my youth, I was a regular at the United and remember going to the double feature on the Saturday before school started to see the Three Stooges meet Hercules and receive a brand new pencil box for the beginning of school. I can assure you that the sound and picture resolution are much better now than they were for Moe, Larry, and Curly! But there are not enough words to describe the beauty of the new theater, complete with three theaters, a live performance venue, a music school, studios, education center, and soon, a restaurant. Only a few attended the movie, possibly related to the impending storm, but more likely because the general public is still not aware of the United as an entertainment venue, even for something as simple as a movie. I am hoping that this letter will help to encourage people to take the opportunity to take advantage of this gem in downtown Westerly. And, by the way, parking was not an issue.
The other resource I thought about during the day is a little closer to home. I have been a golf teaching professional at Winnapaug Country Club for several years under three different owners. I have seen many changes over the years and most recently saw and heard the controversy regarding zoning changes and proposed changes to the golf course. As with many issues today, there was a lot of misinformation around this issue, most of which assumed that the golf course would be developed and cease to be a golf course. In fact, the opposite is happening. Many improvements are being made to keep the golf course available to the “locals” as well as those who come to the Westerly area to summer. Thanks to the efforts of the new owner, course superintendent and staff, and some golf-friendly weather, the course has never been in better condition this late in the season. In my time at Winnapaug, beginning in the 1970s, I have seen many “tweaks” to the golf course. There may be more in upcoming years, but this other gem in Westerly will hopefully maintain the character and charm that has made it a favorite over the years.
Let’s get out and enjoy our town.
Lou Toscano
Westerly
