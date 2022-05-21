We older folks had a discussion recently with several teachers about script writing. We continue to write it and the youngsters do not write script in their classes. Teachers will not teach it any longer and say it is now obsolete due to technologies as replacements. They say “Newspapers and books are becoming obsolete as well.” Will these be in print (same for signing checks, reading documents, etc.)?
I would like to read a discussion on this subject. What is your opinion? We are against banning the teachings of script-writing and feel script-writing should be reinstated and practiced in our schools.
PS: I have no computer (and have rheumatoid arthritis in five fingers and I’m a piano player!).
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
