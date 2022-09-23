My name is Kristen Federico and I wear many hats in Westerly Public Schools. First and foremost, I am a proud parent of a high school freshman and a seventh grader at Westerly Middle School. Both of my daughters attended State Street School before moving on to middle school. I am also a first-grade teacher at State Street School, and the new president of the Westerly Teachers Association. I am writing today in regards to the elementary building project that will appear in Question #1 on the November ballot.
I have so many reasons to support this project, and it is my sincere hope that our town will finally agree to a plan that meets the financial requirements set forth by the Town Council, and creates new opportunities for every elementary-aged child in our town. They deserve this! I have said many times before that the entire redesign project began way back in 2002 with the Vision 2020 Long Range Facilities Plan for Westerly Public Schools. There were three main phases described in this project which can still be found online. Phase 1 was to construct a new middle school, Phase 2 was to renovate and expand Westerly High School and Phase 3 was to renovate and expand elementary schools. Phases 1 and 2 were completed, allowing for students in grades 5-12 to learn in newly built or renovated spaces. Unfortunately, 22 years later, our elementary schools are still waiting for their turn.
The time is now! The current plan will construct a new building on the State Street lot and include major renovations to both Springbrook and Dunn’s Corners elementary schools. I urge all taxpayers to visit the Westerly Public Schools website to view the plans for this project. These renovations will address school safety, air quality and mechanical systems which will bring new (and extended) life to these schools. We will also be eligible for up to a 52% reimbursement from the state.
Let’s show our elementary students and staff that we believe in them, and that they deserve to learn in an environment that is safe, healthy and updated to meet the needs of a 21st-century student. Please vote “Yes” on Question 1 and show your support for the future of Westerly!
Kristen Federico
Westerly
The writer is the president of the Westerly Teachers Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.