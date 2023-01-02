Regarding “The Easy Chair” featured in the Sunday edition, how about interviewing some blue-collar people? Plus the questions the interviewer asks are always the same. Can’t some different questions be asked? There are lots of interesting people in town that, if asked, could provide a perspective that is ground level, not up in the clouds. Talk to someone like a plumber ,truck driver, car mechanic, carpenter, etc. I hope I’ve made my point and thanks for reading my letter.
David Viara
Westerly
