Charlestown will again conduct a roadside cleanup on Saturday, April 23. The result will be clean, attractive roadsides. Residents who care will devote part of their day to helping keep Charlestown beautiful. Score one for the residents who care about this town. Within a few weeks litter will start to appear again and continue through the summer. Score one for the litterbugs who couldn’t care less about this town. So do we have a stalemate? Residents pick up the trash and drivers deposit trash on the roadways.
We cannot afford a stalemate. Every piece of litter is potentially a danger to wildlife. Every piece of litter is an eyesore. Every piece of litter says something about the careless habits of some drivers in Charlestown — and neighboring towns. It isn’t just about cosmetics or beautiful rural scenes. Littering says a lot about the people who live in or pass through Charlestown.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
