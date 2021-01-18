Wednesday’s House vote left me with a dark, sinking feeling that I’ve never experienced, not once during these last four years. The House vote made clear that we may never reconcile; for Republicans refuse to be held accountable. Despite one of the most heinous acts against our republic, one perpetrated by a sitting president, Republicans, save for 10 principled representatives, voted to exonerate President Trump from inciting insurrection.
But today, I’m not going to focus on that. Today, I’m going to focus on the good stuff, the great country we’ve been.
We landed at JFK, following a trip to London and back, weeks after 9/11. The moment the plane engines turned off, once quiet was restored, the cabin erupted into loud cheers, whistles, wild applause. We were all so happy to be back on American soil. That exuberant celebration was totally spontaneous. Many of you experienced this outpouring of patriotism, including American flag draped over highway overpasses.
That was a very different patriotism than what we now see: Domestic terrorists, traitors termed “patriots” by the folks who continually blur the line between truth and lies, all tied to the present administration.
Yet every day, we still encounter stories of generosity, love of country, that are genuine.
Remember the retired Kansas farmer who actually got his letter into Gov. Cuomo’s hands? He explained that he had five N-95 masks. Four were reserved for his family, especially his ailing wife who possesses only one lung. He hoped the fifth mask could be put to good use. Knowing the health worker stresses in New York, he asked Gov. Cuomo to please give his fifth mask to a doctor or nurse.
This is the real backbone of America. Somehow, through inattention, through greed, through seduction by irresponsible media, millions of Americans wrongly believe their election was stolen, that some grievance needs to be righted through violence. I can only say, read the Constitution. Inform yourself. A democracy can be piddled away in the blink of an eye.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.