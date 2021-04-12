Westerly Town Council member Philip Overton recommends we move forward on declaring Westerly a Second Amendment Sanctuary “to protect Westerly citizens from being attacked by draconian gun laws that Providence politicians want to pass.” He claims that if we do so the Westerly Police Department wouldn’t be “arresting law-abiding citizens.”
Mr. Overton packs a florid rhetorical punch by defining, before the fact, laws neither written nor enacted as “draconian” and leading to the police “attacking” citizens. Presumably, such an ordinance, as these do, will focus on “the right to bear arms.” I suggest we put the cart back behind the horse and we serve and eat the whole enchilada.
First the cart. Let’s pass this ordinance only when there’s legislation about to be signed. Else, we’re protecting ourselves against a McGuffin, a ruse.
Second, the whole enchilada includes “a well-regulated militia.” Many of us have friends who either hunt or shoot target sports, are happy doing it, and that’s fine by me. Quite a few will have weapons of a self-defense nature for protecting the home and family. Think safely managed handguns without repeater or stabilizer or any feature designed for battles and gunfights. To protect all of our Second Amendment rights, Westerly needs a well-regulated militia.The Town Council would form a militia, have a bipartisan oversight board, a list of members, weaponry, supplies, skills, training, rank, performance and more.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
