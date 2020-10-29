My last letter to the editor had to be reduced due to word limitations. Recently, I was asked by voters, “What else has Charlestown Citizens Alliance (CCA) done that we don’t know about?” So I decided to give the readers Part 2 of “Did You Know?” Part 1 was published Oct. 24.
So again, let’s cut to the chase. All of the information below is backed up by detail available on the Town of Charlestown’s website. Let’s get started:
Did you know that the CCA knew about the Federal Railroad Administration attempt to create the Old Saybrook /Kenyon Bypass a year before the CCA revealed it to the residents of Charlestown? (Town Council Minutes of Jan. 10, 2017, or watch the video at the 49:30 mark.)
Did you know that in 2019 the Town of Charlestown had an excess surplus of $3.1 million? The CCA members of the Town Council tried to include that amount in the municipal budget that went before the voters. They wanted the money to construct a building in Ninigret Park without a plan or cost estimates even though a majority of residents spoke against this plan. Only Town Council Vice President Deb Carney listened and agreed with the voters. (The CCA didn’t adhere to the will of the voters. The result: The budget was SOUNDLY defeated by a vote of 739 to 265 at the all-day financial referendum on June 3, 2019.)
Did you know that the CCA Town Council attempted to stop the citizens petition for the Ninigret Park Recreation Bond from going to the voters? Incumbent CCA candidate Bonnie Van Slyke was adamant that the bond not go forward. (The Ninigret Park Recreation Bond went before the voters and was OVERWHELMINGLY passed by a vote of 788 to 377 during the all-day financial referendum on June 1, 2015, Petition #1.)
Did you know that the CCA Planning Commission, which claims to be business-friendly, fined one of our local businesses for paving their parking lot? Incumbent commission Chairwoman Ruth Platner allowed her members to railroad a local business to pay a $1,000 fee to the Nature Conservancy because they didn’t ask for permission before they paved. She also allowed incumbent CCA candidate Gordon Foer to tack on an additional $500 fee to this business. Keep in mind that this was an illegal act. Only the Zoning Official has the authority to levy fines. (Planning Commission Minutes of Nov. 19, 2008 — Request Amendment to Site Plan.)
So once again, if you’ve had enough of the CCA lies and hypocrisy, please vote for the following candidates: Deb Carney, Jodi Frank, Scott Keeley, Grace Klinger and Steve Stokes for Town Council; Patricia Stamps and Howard Stephens for Planning Commission and Charlie Beck for town moderator.
The Charlestown Residents United slate of candidates will work to put the “town” back in Charlestown.
Frank Glista
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.