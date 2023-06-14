In view of the threat of climate change—flooding, drinking-water and salt pond pollution, and more severe storms and droughts—I am disappointed that Frank Glista, in his recent LTE, would politicize an issue as important as water.
Mr. Glista also has forgotten or chosen to ignore the fact that under the capable leadership of Tom Gentz, a town committee was formed to study and work on the issue.
This committee continued the efforts begun in 2014 to acquire large parcels of land north of Rt. 1 where significant amounts of clean potable water are likely to be found. Discussions have taken place with numerous state and federal agencies to attempt to raise funds for acquiring these water resources.
In one instance, one criterion for funding was that the benefiting population must be a minimum of 10,000 people, which obviously leaves out sections of town, and even the entire town, as qualifying. It also required that the resource be developed immediately.
This agency simply would have provided funding to purchase property. Significant capital would also be required to build the infrastructure needed to drill a well, to pump the water, and to put down water lines, estimated to cost a $1 million a mile, or more, to crisscross town. And there would also be the cost to operate the water system.
Obtaining water from Westerly or South Kingstown was also explored. These talks were discontinued when Westerly declined because it needed to further evaluate its own long-term water supply/demand situation, and South Kingstown, which also has a significant water supply/demand situation, would have required the taxpayers of Charlestown to pay the full cost of upgrading South Kingstown’s water system.
Important efforts have also been made to clean up what’s contaminating the groundwater in the first place (such as eliminating cesspools and substandard and failing septic systems) and to work for the town to develop, in a responsible way, to prevent densities that are much greater than the land can sustain.
As to the private sale of water rights. I do not believe that Mr. Glista was personally attacked as he claims. There was great concern that local control over our water would be relinquished because the RI Water Resources Board (WRB) was required to own the water resource in perpetuity and would have authority over where the water resource would be used. The effort was made to make the sale but retain local control.
Unfortunately the money was not there for local control, and ultimately the WRB purchased 17 acres from the Glista family for $2.3 million, the highest price per acre it had ever paid for a water resource and certainly the highest price paid for open space ever in Charlestown. The state will have a strong say in how the water is distributed when it comes to that.
Mr. Glista included in his letter a meaningless line about people drinking sewerage—a line of no useful purpose, since all of Charlestown is on wells and septic systems. Let’s stick to the facts and not politicize this important issue.
Leo Mainelli
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.