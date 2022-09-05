“Low fuel inventories cause concern” appeared in on Page A1 in the Aug. 29 Westerly Sun, but fuel concern flooded over 24 hours later with the Aug. 30 front-page concern over “Greenland ‘zombie ice’ will raise sea level 10 inches,” which is twice as much (in half the time?) as previously forecast.
You mean climate change and its devastating effects are happening faster than our most sophisticated computer modeling projected?
Who’d have thought?
Further evidence that God speaks in mysterious ways, as God, like the internet, can tell you anything you want to believe, which is why religious exemptions are so troubling. Just blame God. Is it possible God is sending an oil/gas fossil fuel red flag with a low inventory message that says: “Hey humans, with Greenland contributing a 10-inch sea level rise and Iceland destined to become Waterland, maybe you should Manhattan Project a renewable energy transition that might just save the wonderful world we’ve both come to love”. It’s a beautiful planet, it’d be a shame if anything happened to it with a million species headed for extinction if we don’t now change direction from where we’re headed, even faster than our bullet train armageddon destiny. If God’s will can be “credited” for the 9/11 perps to bring down the World Trade Center then God can be credited or blamed for anything, which makes all talk of God subject to question.
Russia’s Ukraine invasion has turned energy markets into a wild west, and once again, like the Iranian oil shock in 1979 and the Iraq oil war masqueraded as Iraqi Freedom, we’re once again experiencing the hazards of petrol dictators and the flaws of fossil fuel dependency.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.