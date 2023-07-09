How did we get here? After reading both the article of July 1, “Funding requests traveled a bumpy road,” and Saturday’s letter to the editor by Lisa Konicki, I have to ask how did questioning the use of taxpayer funds get so acrimonious? Why is the subsidy process so arbitrary?
As a newly elected official in his first budget cycle Councilor LaPietra asked some questions and expressed views in an offhanded and uncivil manner. When we elect new members to the Town Council, they bring a new viewpoint and skills from their professions to our current practices. Anyone in the public eye needs to be careful in their wording and learn to ignore slights.
Several of us remember back in the early ’90s, when our downtown was filled with empty storefronts, our leaders were looking for ways to revive and promote Westerly. Investments were made and efforts by numerous groups and individuals helped produce the vibrant downtown we see today. Volunteers helped advance our community, the Downtown Task Force, the Downtown Business Association, Misquamicut Business Association, Artists’ Co-Op, Bricks and Murals, the Chamber of Commerce and others. We have seen numerous investors who have preserved and improved our community, its buildings and the public art that have all made our community a more desirable place to live, work and play. The town has invested in roads, sidewalks, enhanced crosswalks and installed decorative streetlights. We have engaged in appropriate public funding of infrastructure that made Westerly a great place to start a business. Robert F. Kennedy said, “none of us is as smart as all of us”, and in the last 30 years, numerous individuals and groups provided evidence that supported RFK’s words.
Some of the organizations listed above receive subsidies, others do not, but each work to make our community better. When it comes to spending taxpayers’ money, public funds expended in the past should not be a determinant for funding in the future, since our community’s needs and priorities change over time. A careful, serious, and respectful review is the duty of our councilors. When questions arise concerning subsidy funding, it is important that the applicant’s response be equally serious and respectful.
Unfortunately, during this budget cycle we have not witnessed a respectful exchange, however hitting reset is always an option. When reviewing spending priorities, it is helpful to look at what other towns do. When looking at the role of any organization whether it is the government or the chamber, we should be open to challenging long held assumptions. Challenging the “we have always done it this way” mentality can be hard, but is often well worth the effort. Please research What Is a Chamber of Commerce? (uschamber.com). Consider what we believe the taxpayers should fund. This exercise will either reinforce our current approach or it may result in improvements, but regardless of the outcome let everyone strive for a civil process.
Jean Leo Gagnier
Westerly
The writer is a former member of the Westerly Town Council.
(1) comment
I heard a little of the Council’s discussion about divvying-up the money and I was dismayed at the casualness of it and the way numbers were thrown around without justification.
