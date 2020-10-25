I have common ground with Mike Latham’s Oct. 14 “Trump comes out the winner on the issues” letter, but not the alternative-universe justifications on the major issues. Here in the real world, Trump’s issue winners are gun madness (time for another mass shooting?), climate change acceleration (why wait?), COVID-19 free-for-all (sacrifices have to be made), white supremacy disgrace (very fine people), tax policy (leave no biillionaire behind), Affordable Care Act arsonist (repeal and resomething-or-other), misplaced military budget prioritization (the $725 billion U.S. budget outspends the next 10 countries, China to Brazil ($725.6 billion combined), and Trump wants more), nonpartisan Supreme Court destruction (and let’s replace the most open-minded RBG with the most close-minded ACB), immigration denigration (no more Kamalamalamala whatevers), all leading to a Republican Party implosion.
“I for one was not surprised at the complete lack of decorum during the first presidential debate” sounds like a false equivalency — no, standing attempt — trying to provide cover for Mr. Trump’s flame-throwing “flailure” to blow up the debate stage knowing full well he had no path to legitimacy when the inevitable spotlight magnified his COVID disaster. His debate childishness was sufficient to get thrown out of every 7th grade Junior Debate Club.
The 2018 midterm Blue Wave will repeat itself, as Trump’s embarrassingly horrid White House occupancy repeated itself, presenting this Election Day mystery: Will Biden-Harris vote be overwhelming enough to overcome Trump’s cheating and whining? The country is ablaze in sea to shining sea protests (every Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Westerly Post Office, and if it can happen here in peace-loving Westerly, it can happen anywhere) with BlackLives Matter-fueled demonstrations against police brutality and white supremacy that are rooted in equal opportunity and equal treatment. Destruction? Anarchy? Do you see what’s happening on the streets of this once-great country? Yeah, I see people raising their voice for fair and equal treatment ... what do you see? Forget milk! Got justice?
On Nov. 3, Americans will be given the chance for a mega-MAGA: Make America Great Again by voting Trump and all Republicans out of office.
Putting party above country, Republicans have been led down a treacherous party loyalty path by a president who’s coddled dictators, embraced white supremacists, demonized immigrants, run the White House like a family business, and ignored science in the atmosphere and your body’s immune system as we’ve witnessed over 220,000 Americans die on his re-election door. It’s a bottomless pit, and the worst may be yet to come. But Nov. 3, we finally get a chance to turn the page on this chapter from hell.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.