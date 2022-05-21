In a matter of days, we will receive an influx of summer visitors. The last couple of years we’ve dealt with COVID and activities and visitors have been fewer, but this year will probably be much busier. There already seems to be an increase in traffic and some activities have started up.
I’ve had a dream that first came to me when I moved to the area many years ago and experienced Westerly’s Neighbor Day. My dream is that hands down, we would become the most welcoming and friendly of places in southern New England. The world may be messed up and the daily news is enough to make us want to go back to bed, but here in our place by the sea with gorgeous beaches, interesting architecture, beautiful landscapes, and people of all kinds, we can be different. We are already friendly, but what if we take it up a couple of notches this summer? What if we each make an extra conscious effort to choose to be extra friendly? Some days we may not feel well ourselves and our own lives might be full of troubles. But if we all try to smile, greet one another, wish each other well, and help people, then we will all benefit as a community. Each person has a need to belong, to be treated kindly and gently. So many social ills could be rectified if we all treated one another in this way.
So, this summer let’s open doors, smile, and wish one another well. Let’s be patient drivers. Let’s pray for one another. Let’s reach out to welcome others like we’ve never done before! Division can inhabit the rest of the country if it wants, but here, let’s be different. Like the saying goes, “Be the change you want to see in the world.”
Linda May Norton
Pawcatuck
