I recent came across notes from a meeting I had just before taking office with the late Jason Vincent, Stonington’s former Director of Planning. One key insight he shared stood out, “We need more civility in how we communicate.”
As a nation, we are seeing an increase in division and a decrease in trust. This leads to a snowball effect of problems, resulting in an inability to address the very real challenges before us as a community, state, country and world.
We are living in a challenging time on so many fronts. The anger, mistrust and frustration we see around us is understandable, but it is also harmful.
We need more civility in how we engage each other. Not only because it is the right way to behave, but because this is how we will get the best outcomes for our community.
In Stonington, our community is served by hundreds of local volunteers who make up our 30-plus boards and commissions. Some are retired, some are working single parents; some are new to our community and some have been here generations. Our community benefits from the diversity and dedication of the volunteers who serve. We are also a community that benefits from the dedicated service of our municipal and school staff.
We need to stop vilifying people we disagree with. We can share concerns without hurting people. We see this playing out across our nation, among our two major political parties, and we also see it at the local level among members of our community.
Let’s take an opportunity to increase our compassion for one another, which is something we all need during this exceptionally challenging time. Let’s find ways to engage in real dialogue, which will offer a greater opportunity to understand the complexity of the diverse range of views we each hold.
Change will not occur overnight, but we can start right away, here in Stonington. One place to start is to stop the ongoing, negative narrative regarding the Stonington Economic Development Commission. There are 12 unique members of this commission, all of whom volunteer their time to give back to the community.
Let us all challenge ourselves to have real conversations with people who have views different from our own. Enter the dialogue with an open mind, and do not exit when the conversation turns challenging. Engaging those with different views is how we can start improving the world around us. I believe, as a community in Stonington, we are up for the challenge.
Many of us share common goals, but our beliefs in how we reach these goals will differ. This is only natural. We may not always agree, but please let’s continue to strive for civility.
We can all improve; we can all do better — myself included. I hope this is a journey we as a community are open and willing to take together.
Danielle Chesebrough
Stonington
The writer is Stonington’s first selectman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.