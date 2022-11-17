The issues associated with the Winnapaug CC have been discussed or argued for many months with no result. We do not think that four members of the council that will be out of office shortly should make this decision. I used four members, as three have abstained from the issue.
We have just elected council members who have not been deeply involved in this process, who should have an objective approach to this important matter. We believe the issue should be voted on by the citizens of Westerly. We do believe fresh members on the council will give us a well-thought-out approach to this significant proposal that will greatly impact our beautiful small community. “We should NOT finish this already”. Rather we should have a thoughtful resolution with complete transparency, which we believe has been lacking to date.
Peter & Carol Cawley
Westerly
