Kenneth Robbins’ letter in The Sun (“No matter how you cut it, voting matters,” Aug. 4) is spot on.
VOTING MATTERS!
The gist of his letter is that we get what we vote for by who we vote for. How thoughtful are we in our selection of candidates? Do we really know what he/she stands for, or are we attached to the sound bites of what they say? Do we vote blindly for a person just because they are with the party with which we affiliate?
If you need proof of how your vote can change things, look to the recent primary in the state of Kansas, where voters resoundingly rejected a proposal that would have removed protections for abortion rights from their state constitution. Clearly, there was a crossing of “party” lines there! These voters knew what they wanted and didn’t want, and made their vote matter. Since that Kansas primary, staunch anti-abortion Republican candidates are now backtracking and tap dancing as fast as they can to “clarify” their stance on this issue.
These “clarifications” are for one purpose, and that is to assuage and persuade voters that they didn’t mean what they said before, but they mean what they are saying now. Can we trust the words that are coming out of their lying mouths? I think not! As Mr. Robbins asserts, if you vote for “this,” whatever “this” is, and you reap the consequences of it, intended or otherwise, you are responsible. You are not a victim! You made the choice! And, if you choose not to vote, do you really have the right to complain?
So listen to what candidates say and promise. Ask questions! Let them know that you are committed to them “walking their talk.” Voting in a democracy is a privilege. Use your vote wisely. Make your vote matter.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
Our government runs a democratic republic, not a democracy. By electing representatives who speak for us, we participate in a representative form of government.
