It’s 8 a.m. and another week has gone by. The traffic was light, the neighborhood is very quiet. My daily routine will be the same, cleaning the house and trying to get to the cleaning of the basement.
In between, I am reading a book by Lonnie Speer, a World War II veteran, with the title, “Driving Hitler’s Crawlin’ Coffin.” It’s not just another war book, it’s a book about two local servicemen who were part of the 110th AAA Battalion during the D-Day invasion of Europe.
The Coffin was an 18-ton M-4 high-speed artillery tractor that crept up out of the surf onto Omaha Beach hauling a 90mm anti-aircraft gun and its crew. The two local servicemen were Ercole W. Marino, who was in Battery A, and Michael Levcowich, who was in Battery C. They are listed in the book as part of their battery, which included about 90 men in each of the four batteries (A-B-C-D).
From Omaha Beach, they were able to be the first unit to enter Paris and then go on to the Battle of the Bulge.
After the war ended, Ercole worked at The Guild, operated the North End Social Club and was the caretaker of the Columbus Circle memorial. Michael was the owner of Pleasant Acres, which is still run by his wife, Mary, and their children. Back in October 1964, Michael planted my front lawn and shrubs at our new house.
Edward Liguori
Westerly
