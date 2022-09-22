The six-hour marathon performance that took place in the Town Council Chambers on Saturday is a perfect illustration of what happens when a camel is allowed to stick its nose in the tent. The special Town Council meeting was called to consider the developer’s proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance. If passed, the zoning amendment would have allowed a massive destination resort to be developed on the Winnapaug Golf Course property. The self-serving proposed zoning amendment was the culmination of efforts by the attorney representing the owner of the golf course property.
Commencing on Oct. 10, 2019, the Westerly Town Council allowed the owner of the Winnapaug Golf Course and his attorney to take control of the Comprehensive Town Plan update process. The result of the two-hour meeting that took place in the Terrace Room of the Westerly Library on Oct. 10 was that the Town Council totally disregarded the work and subsequent recommendations of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. Instead of the recommendations put forth by the duly appointed and authorized CPAC, the Town Council accepted the recommendations arrived at during the two-hour so-called Business Community Workshop held on Oct. 10. The invitation-only meeting that took place on the 10th was the first and last meeting of the group.
On Saturday, the town councilors finally became aware of the consequences of their earlier decision to allow the property owner and his attorney to game the Comprehensive Town Plan update process. On Saturday the councilors realized that they had been played, a lesson that the abutters of the golf course had experienced earlier. In recognizing the situation, the ensuing actions by the councilors was like watching someone trying to pick up a dog’s mess by the clean end. Rather than voting to reject the property owner’s proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance the councilors chose to allow the farce to continue. As the meeting mercifully ended, the adversarial parties were “advised” by the councilors to work out their differences.
The meeting on Saturday made it clear that the role of the town residents in the matter at hand is to be that of observers. While the councilors professed their claim to represent all town residents, their action in the aforementioned matter speaks otherwise.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.